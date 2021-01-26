Cops hunt for suspect after finding a bag with an automatic rifle and ammunition

Cape Town - Police are looking for a male suspect who evaded arrest on Saturday, during a crime prevention operation in Khayelitsha.

The suspect fled on foot when he was flagged down by metro officers conducting a crime prevention patrol in Khayelitsha, for driving while using his cellphone, on the corner of Govan Mbeki and Oscar Mpheta streets.

On searching the suspect’s car, police discovered a bag containing an automatic R5-rifle and 67 rounds of ammunition on the back seat.

According to the City’s Safety and Security department, the firearm and ammunition were booked in at Harare SAPS for investigation, which will include ballistic and fingerprint tests.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “The illegal possession of any firearm is a serious offence, even more so, an automatic rifle with so much ammunition. The rifle could have been used in criminal activity or earmarked to be used in a violent crime.”