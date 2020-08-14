Cops investigating murder of Cape security guard escorting a meat delivery truck

Cape Town - Police are investigating a murder case after a security guard escorting a meat delivery truck was shot and killed in Browns Farm, Philippi. Last week a 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the same area after robbers allegedly attempted to rob an off-duty police officer who pulled out a firearm in defence. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the circumstances surrounding the death of the Zone Guarding security officer were being investigated. “He was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon at around 12pm in Browns Farm while escorting a delivery truck in the area. The suspects fled with the victim’s firearm and they are yet to be arrested,” Traut said. Zone Guarding declined to elaborate on the incident. Director Kevin Lemmer said: “Due to the sensitivity of the incident I would prefer to not comment at present.

“Wayne was a dear friend and colleague to all of us and we will endeavour to do whatever we can to bring the culprits to book.”

Philippi Ward councillor Nkululeko Mgolombane said this was the second incident that occurred in the area on the same day after another driver was also hijacked but fled unharmed. He said such incidents were reported on a daily basis.

“The Ramaphosa and Siyanyanzela areas have become the most dangerous areas in Philippi as they are new settlements and businesses have been targeted, especially on Fridays. Businesses in the Moon Wood area have expressed their desire to move out of the area after experiencing numerous robbery incidents,” he said.

Mgolombane said the two cameras in ward 80 that were installed in July last year were not functioning.

“If these cameras were working we would have made inroads in identifying the perpetrators who have not only been robbing delivery trucks but also businesses, e-hailing drivers. They are involved in other robbery incidents that we have been experiencing in the area,” he said.

Cape Argus