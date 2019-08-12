File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

Cape Town - The provincial police management say they will refrain from discussing in public the damning allegations levelled at Nyanga police cluster commander Major-General Mpumelelo Manci, who has allegedly used police officers to perform patrol duties at a Nigerian church in Kensington. The irregular church duties were allegedly performed by Flying Squad members earlier this year. Solidarity, the union, is pursuing the matter and has sent an inquiry to the SAPS indicating that it is the instructions of their members to inquire about the progress of the investigation.

The union said Manci was allegedly continuing with the misuse of state resources.

A video clip shows SAPS members providing security at the entrance of the church earlier this year. SAPS members allegedly also did parking patrol duties and held roadblocks in front of the church.

Solidarity member Ronel Stander said: “Major-General Oswald Reddy from the Eden cluster was appointed during March 2019 to investigate the allegations against Major-General Mpumelelo Manci pertaining to him utilising SAPS resources to escort a pastor from his church over a period of time.

“On March 4, I sent general Reddy some pictures and video clips via WhatsApp that could assist him in his investigation.

“And on March 5, I sent the same information via email.

“It is our instruction that our members were interviewed by Reddy and that statements were obtained from them as well as from the unit commander of the Flying Squad.”

Stander added that she sent an email on May 10 to Reddy, requesting progress on the matter and is still awaiting a response. This prompted the union to send a formal inquiry to the SAPS last week.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “The investigation that you’re referring to is an internal matter and is treated as such.

“We will refrain from discussing it in the public space.”

[email protected]