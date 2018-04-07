An AK-47 assault rifle was seized from a 21-year-old male suspect in Khayelitsha on Sunday morning. Picture: Supplied/SAPS

Cape Town - Police in Khayelitsha arrested a suspect with an AK-47 assault rifle.

The 21-year-old suspect was nabbed after a brief chase through the homes in Site C, Khayelitsha, Cape Town, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He is due to appear in court in Khayelitsha once he has been charged.

The suspect was also in possession of a round of ammunition.

"The vigilance of members on patrol during the early hours of this morning in Khayelitsha landed a suspect behind bars for being in possession of an unlicensed assault rifle," police spokesperson Andre Traut said.

"The members were doing patrols in Maphongwana Street, B Block, Site C, Khayelitsha when they spotted two suspects running away.

"After a brief pursuit, the one suspect, a 21-year-old man was arrested and found in possession of an AK-47 with one round of ammunition.

Cape Argus