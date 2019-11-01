Cops release identikits of Kuils Rivier men wanted for rape, abduction









Kuils River Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit has issued a identikit of men wanted on charges of abduction, robbery and rape. Identikit/SAPS CAPE TOWN – Kuils River Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit has issued a identikit of men wanted on charges of abduction, robbery and rape. On 30 September 2019, a 23-year-old female was a commuter in a minibus taxi when the driver and his accomplice abducted her and rob her of her personal effects. The suspect in the identikit also raped the victim. The suspects dropped her off and fled the scene in the white Toyota Quantum with registration number CF42604. This vehicle was discovered burnt out last week after it had been reported stolen. The one suspect’s identikit was complied with the victim’s assistance and the image of the driver was captured with surveillance footage at a garage where the suspect used an ATM.

If you recognise the two suspects depicted the attached images, kindly contact Warrant Officer Izak Gordon of the Kuils Rivier FCS on 0825221047 as they are wanted on charges of abduction, robbery and rape. Alternatively, Crime Stop can also be contacted on 08600 10111.

A similar incident recently occurred in the Western Cape back in September when a taxi driver was captured by private security guards after he allegedly raped a female passenger for 10 hours in his van.

The traumatised woman said the suspect beat her up before raping her and she thought he was going to kill her too.

Her terrifying ordeal came to an end when the suspect could not maintain his erection and the enraged man threw her out of the Toyota Quantum near Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch.