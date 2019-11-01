CAPE TOWN – Kuils River Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit has issued a identikit of men wanted on charges of abduction, robbery and rape.
On 30 September 2019, a 23-year-old female was a commuter in a minibus taxi when the driver and his accomplice abducted her and rob her of her personal effects.
The suspect in the identikit also raped the victim.
The suspects dropped her off and fled the scene in the white Toyota Quantum with registration number CF42604. This vehicle was discovered burnt out last week after it had been reported stolen.
The one suspect’s identikit was complied with the victim’s assistance and the image of the driver was captured with surveillance footage at a garage where the suspect used an ATM.