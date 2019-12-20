Crime scene experts are on the scene of a shooting incident in Bishop Lavis where a 52-year-old Lieutenant Colonel attached to the provincial Firearm, Liquor and Second Hand goods Control (FLASH) unit was shot dead. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - It is back to the drawing board for investigators after a suspect taken in for questioning in connection for the murder of 54-year-old police officer Andre Kay was released. Kay, attached to the Firearm, Liquor and Second Hand Goods Control Unit, was gunned down on November 14 outside his Bishop Lavis home while in his SAPS vehicle.

Previously Kay’s niece, Kim Kay, said the family were comforted by the “richness and profoundness” of his work.

“We haven’t really had time to mourn him because of all the arrangements leading to his funeral. He was a people’s person and being a police officer was the only thing he knew.

“It was more than just a job for him. We are hoping that by the end of this month, the people behind this will be arrested. Knowing they are in prison will bring some kind of closure to the family,” she said.