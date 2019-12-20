Kay, attached to the Firearm, Liquor and Second Hand Goods Control Unit, was gunned down on November 14 outside his Bishop Lavis home while in his SAPS vehicle.
Previously Kay’s niece, Kim Kay, said the family were comforted by the “richness and profoundness” of his work.
“We haven’t really had time to mourn him because of all the arrangements leading to his funeral. He was a people’s person and being a police officer was the only thing he knew.
“It was more than just a job for him. We are hoping that by the end of this month, the people behind this will be arrested. Knowing they are in prison will bring some kind of closure to the family,” she said.