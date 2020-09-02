Cops rescue naked Cape man hanging from street light and buy him KFC

Cape Town – Residents and people driving along Voortrekker Road were treated to an unexpected site on Monday evening when they saw a naked man hanging from a street light. The man was seen sitting on the roof of a car dealership in Goodwood, before jumping on to the street light pole and climbing up. According to police, the man had threatened to kill himself, but they talked him down. SAPS spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Officers successfully talked the man out of killing himself and rescued him. The man, from Delft, was taken to a nearby hospital for observation.” Rwexana added that police officers even went as far as to buy the man KFC.

The City’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they received an emergency call at 7.39pm about a naked man threatening to jump from the roof of a building.

“The individual jumped from the rooftop on to the lamp standard. He was safely bought down at 9.14pm and did not suffer any injuries.”

A social media post of the incident has gone viral. It has been shared more than 1 000 times and two videos of the incident notched up 100 000 views combined.

