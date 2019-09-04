Western Cape police are refuting the claims that bodies were discovered at a residence in I-Section in Lingelethu West last night. Picture: Phando Jikelo/ African News Agency(ANA))

Cape Town - Western Cape police are refuting the claims that bodies were discovered at a residence in I-Section in Lingelethu West last night. This comes after a house allegedly belonging to the man accused of raping and killing 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was set alight by angry residents in Khayelitsha, Tuesday night, some were claiming that bodies were discovered in the house.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said this rumour was circulated on social media following an incident where a residence has been torched by community members during a protest action.

Traut said their members were immediately deployed to the area to maintain law and to quell any form of violence.

"The identity of the owner of the residence which was destroyed by fire is not disclosed. We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the matter and arrests are yet to be effected," Traut said.

Any person with information is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 with their anonymous tipoff.

The incident cames a day after the accused made his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court. The 42-year-old post office worker arrested on Friday faces charges of rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

[email protected]