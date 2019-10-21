Solidarity national spokesperson Renate Barnard has received numerous complaints from police officers in the Western and Eastern Cape and Gauteng. Barnard will take up the matter with the national police commissioner on how best to address the issue.
Solidarity union provincial member Ronel Stander said they were inundated with calls for help from officers who feared for their lives while attending crime scenes without guns.
In terms of legislation, police officers who don’t undergo the annual proficiency test will not be issued permits to use their service firearms.
Stander said: “Just at Elsies River police station alone 45 police officers’ service firearms have been withdrawn and they cannot perform their duties in the crime-ridden area.