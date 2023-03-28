Cornerstone Institute installs new president Professor Crain Soudien

Cape Town - Cornerstone Institute has has announced accomplished Professor Crain Soudien as its new president. Soudien, who will be succeeding Professor John Volmink, was officially installed as Cornerstone Institute’s new president during a graduation ceremony on Saturday.

This after Volmink’s resignation, which took effect on the same day. Cornerstone is an independent, not-for-profit higher education institution in South Africa. Fields of study include psychology, ethics, philosophy, religious studies, business, education, sociology and community development. Soudien is an A-rated researcher and has over the years made significant contributions in a number of areas pertaining to “social difference with a particular focus on race, class and gender, culture, education policy, comparative education, transformation within academia, public history and popular culture”.

Soudien previously served as CEO of the Human Sciences Research Council and deputy vice-chancellor UCT. He has published over 240 articles, reviews, reports and book chapters and is the author of 13 books. Cornerstone Institute said the president is the titular and ceremonial head of the university and holds all the privileges, rights and responsibilities associated with the highest office of Cornerstone Institute.