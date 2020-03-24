Coronavirus: Social distancing causes chaos at Western Cape health facilities

Cape Town - The implementation of social distancing at health facilities to combat the spread of Covid-19 has caused a stampede and long lines at certain buildings, while some people are being allowed inside in smaller numbers.

Western Cape government health communications officer Monique Johnstone said healthcare facilities have implemented social distancing measures, according to the directives handed down by the president.

“We are taking in small groups at a time and providing a service, then the next group will be allowed inside.

"We need people to start taking social distancing seriously in order to try and prevent spreading the coronavirus, not just healthcare facilities, but anywhere.”

Johnstone added that people were being screened for Covid-19 before entering these facilities and practising social distancing throughout.