Coronavirus: Social distancing causes chaos at Western Cape health facilities
Western Cape government health communications officer Monique Johnstone said healthcare facilities have implemented social distancing measures, according to the directives handed down by the president.
“We are taking in small groups at a time and providing a service, then the next group will be allowed inside.
"We need people to start taking social distancing seriously in order to try and prevent spreading the coronavirus, not just healthcare facilities, but anywhere.”
Johnstone added that people were being screened for Covid-19 before entering these facilities and practising social distancing throughout.
Patients in the waiting room at the Nyanga Community Health Clinic could be seen seated a few meters apart and several patients stood waiting outside the Mitchells Plain Day Hospital on Monday, waiting to be screened.
Deputy director of communications Mark van der Heever said thousands of people visited health-care facilities on a daily basis. He added that unless people required emergency medical treatment, they should stay at home and seek advice first if unsure.
Those with flu-like symptoms, including a cough and fever, should call the provincial coronavirus hotline on 021 928 4102 for advice, and unless advised to, they should not go to a clinic or hospital.
Numerous resources have been made available to the public regarding Covid-19. These include:
- The NICD Hotline on 0800 029 999 operates seven days a week, 24 hours a day
- The Western Cape Provincial Government Hotline on 021 928 4102
- https://www.who.int/
emergencies/diseases/novel- coronavirus-2019
- https://www.westerncape.gov.
za/dept/health
- www.nicd.ac.za
- WhatsApp: 0600 123 456
Cape Argus