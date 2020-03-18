Coronavirus: Support for UCT students vacating digs

Cape Town - UCT has put immediate measures in place to support students requiring assistance with vacating residences within 72 hours from on Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic. Spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the measures included, ensuring immediate payment of allowances to all students on financial aid, working with external travel agencies on possible travel plans for students, working with the Home Affairs in cases involving international students, and making provision for the safe storage of students’ belongings. Moholola said the university had decided to close residences as a precautionary, proactive measure to minimise the risk of spreading the virus, and took a decision to break immediately for the first term's holiday on Monday. “UCT recognises that decisions of this nature, while taken under rapidly changing and entirely unforeseeable circumstances, could lead to inconveniences,” he said. UCT has confirmed a case of the virus on campus. UCT Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng said they were making people aware that they have a confirmed case of the virus.

She said on Sunday the university was made aware that a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. “The staff member is in isolation at home.”

University of Cape Town students pack their belongings and leave res and hostels as one case of Coronavirus infection is reported at the learning institution. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

There were concerns regarding the university’s call to vacate students, SRC secretary-general Asemahle Ntumntum said they had called on black and progressive wardens, sub-wardens and house committees to reject the instruction.

UCT’s DA Students Organisation (Daso) chairperson Luke Albert said they welcomed the announcement of the cancellation of classes.

But Albert said the university’s call was completely unacceptable as no details was given as to how transport back home or alternative accommodation for students could be arranged. TheUCT executive engaged with the SRC yesterday to discuss concerns that arose following the decision to close residences.

SA Union of Students spokesperson Thabo Shingange applauded the action to mitigate the spread of the virus.

