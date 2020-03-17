Coronavirus: 'There is no need to give up or quarantine pets'

Cape Town - Medical experts confirmed that there is no current evidence stating that animals can carry and spread the Covid-19 virus to humans. Various animal shelters are, however, implementing extra safety measures to prevent further spread of the virus. According to the World Health Organisation report on Covid-19, it said: “The predominant route of transmission of Covid-19 appears to be from human to human. Current evidence, however, suggests that the Covid-19 virus has an animal source. “Ongoing investigations are important for identifying the animal source and establishing the potential role of an animal reservoir in this disease. Yet, to date, there is not enough scientific evidence to identify that source or to explain the route of transmission, from an animal source to humans,” it said. Two staff members, from the Animal Welfare Society (AWS SA), in Philippi, have chosen to put themselves in a voluntary self-quarantine. AWS SA chief executive John McMullen said: “We have put a red line at the front door to stop people coming into the reception area, among a range of sensible precautionary measures.”

AWS will only see emergency cases to prevent any possible transmission of the Covid-19 virus to staff.

FOUR PAWS International Companion Animals director Julie Sanders said there are no reports of companions or other animals becoming sick with Covid-19, but because of the fact that animals and people can sometimes share diseases (known as zoonotic diseases), it is still recommended that people who are sick with Covid-19 limit contact with companion animals, and other animals, until more information is known about the virus.

“When handling and caring for animals, basic hygiene measures should always be implemented. In cases where, for example, people are told to stay at home or need to self-isolate, it is important to be prepared - both in terms of caring for your family and your pet,” she said.

McMullen said: “It’s best to follow standard good hygiene practices - such as washing your hands, especially after handling or feeding your pet. It’s always sensible to avoid letting your pet lick your face.

“There is no need to give up or quarantine pets and we would urge pet owners not to panic.”

Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Tara McGovern said they aim to ensure that animals wont be in any vulnerable position, as a result of lower amounts of staff working.

“The SPCA will ensure we operate within the best interests of our staff and ensure they are provided with the knowledge and support to limit exposure to Covid-19. With this in mind, our organisation’s primary purpose is to provide support for vulnerable animals and we will continue to ensure the prevention of cruelty towards any animals at all times,” she said.

