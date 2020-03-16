Coronavirus: UWC academic programme 'will continue', graduation goes virtual

Cape Town - The University of the Western Cape (UWC) has decided that the academic programme will continue, unless consultation with the Minister Dr Blade Nzimande suggests otherwise, and said that its traditional graduation ceremony will be changed to a virtual ceremony.

This comes after the University of Cape Town announced that it suspended classes immediately following it's confirmed case of the coronavirus. On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa also declared Covid-19 a national disaster, where he issued several directives to ensure that the spread of the virus is contained.

The UWC’s Executive Management Committee met on Monday morning to discuss a plan of action for the university.

"It is important to note that there have been no confirmed cases of Covid-19 at UWC to date. All decisions have been taken with the best interests of students and staff at heart," said Acting Rector and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Vivienne Lawack.