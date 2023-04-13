Corruption-accused, suspended police officers out on R5 000 bail each

Cape Town - Two police officers have been granted R5 000 bail each at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court following their arrest on charges of corruption, defeating the ends of justice and theft. Nolisihdo Carol Kondlo, 38, and Bayanda Ernest Matiwane, 35, were each granted bail of R5000 following the hearing of their bail application in court.

The matter was heard on Tuesday. The allegations against them are being investigated by a SAPS Anti-Corruption Unit. It is alleged they worked in tandem with four other officers stationed at different locations across the city. An earlier report said: “They are accused of corrupt activities where boxes of abalone were seized from suspects on a number of occasions without making any arrests or handing in the abalone as exhibits.