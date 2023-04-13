Corruption-accused, suspended police officers out on R5 000 bail each

Cape Town - Two police officers have been granted R5 000 bail each at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court following their arrest on charges of corruption, defeating the ends of justice and theft.
Nolisihdo Carol Kondlo, 38, and Bayanda Ernest Matiwane, 35, were each granted bail of R5000 following the hearing of their bail application in court.
The matter was heard on Tuesday. The allegations against them are being investigated by a SAPS Anti-Corruption Unit.
It is alleged they worked in tandem with four other officers stationed at different locations across the city.
An earlier report said: “They are accused of corrupt activities where boxes of abalone were seized from suspects on a number of occasions without making any arrests or handing in the abalone as exhibits.
“They are also accused of conducting a corrupt relationship with persons on the wrong side of the law by escorting drugs with a police vehicle.”
The officers are accused of practising similar offences in Khayelitsha and Wynberg and while they have been granted bail they will be appearing in a different courtroom at their next appearance.
They will return to court next week for a bail application of co-accused, police officers Thandile Damini, 38, and Alwaba Magaza, 35, detained at Pollsmoor Detention Centre.
They have since been suspended.