Cosatu, Saftu march in Cape Town over corruption, GBV and public transport

Cape Town – Cosatu and Saftu held its national strike on Wednesday, a collective call for the government to address numerous grievances related to public transport, health and safety, corruption, attacks on collective bargaining, retrenchments and unemployment, and gender-based violence and the gender pay gap.

Cosatu provincial secretary Malvern De Bruyn, on Monday said that a motorcade will depart from the Langa multi-purpose sport centre in Bunga Avenue, move along the N2 towards Cape Town and will stop at the Civic Centre where a memorandum of demands will be delivered to the mayor’s office.

“We will deliver the memorandum to the City of Cape town, provincial legislature and national Parliament. Ultimately (this is) to put pressure on the government to give in to our demands,” said de Bruyn.

Cosatu and Saftu held their national strike on Wednesday, causing traffic delays in Cape Town. Picture: Lubabalo Poswa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cosatu and Saftu held its national strike on Wednesday, causing traffic delays in Cape Town. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

On Wednesday in Cape Town, Paul Bester, Cosatu’s provincial organiser, said: “So one of the biggest issues is at the start of the lockdown, when Covid-19 came, we supported the government in the R500bn stimulus package, then the same government has taken all that, and people are suffering.

“So much so, that the last payment had to be stopped and an audit needed to be done. That is unfair to the working class. Workers are sitting at home, waiting to receive money and eat, and feed their children, and that is not happening due to corruption.