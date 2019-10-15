This is the stark message by the Fix The Patent Laws Coalition (FTPLC), which includes the Treatment Action Campaign, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Section 27 and the South African Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance when they launched a global campaign calling on pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) to lower the price of its TB drug, bedaquiline, to less than R15 a day for people in need of it across the world.
TB kills 29513 (6.5%) of South Africa's population every year, according to Statistics SA.
The Western Cape Health Department said: “South Africa falls under the 27 high-burden drug-resistant countries, which means we have at least 4000 cases of multi-drug resistant TB each year and at least 10% of cases reported are MDR-TB.”
According to MSF, bedaquiline is one of the only three effective MDR-TB drugs to be developed in over 50 years.