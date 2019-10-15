Cost of TB-busting drug puts thousands at risk









TB kills 29513 (6.5%) of South Africa's population every year, according to Statistics SA. Picture: Karin Schermbrucker/AP Cape Town - The lives of thousands of people in the Western Cape who statistics say risk a multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) infection every year, are at an even greater risk due to the pricing of, Bedaquiline, the one drug that can save their lives. This is the stark message by the Fix The Patent Laws Coalition (FTPLC), which includes the Treatment Action Campaign, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Section 27 and the South African Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance when they launched a global campaign calling on pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) to lower the price of its TB drug, bedaquiline, to less than R15 a day for people in need of it across the world. TB kills 29513 (6.5%) of South Africa's population every year, according to Statistics SA. The Western Cape Health Department said: “South Africa falls under the 27 high-burden drug-resistant countries, which means we have at least 4000 cases of multi-drug resistant TB each year and at least 10% of cases reported are MDR-TB.” According to MSF, bedaquiline is one of the only three effective MDR-TB drugs to be developed in over 50 years.

MSF media liaison and southern Africa links co-ordinator, Angela Makamure, said: “Lowering the price of bedaquiline will enable a scale-up of drug-resistant treatment and reduction of deaths.”

“Currently, J&J charges double the price that MSF is asking, about R5400 ($360), for a six-month course for countries eligible to buy the drug through the Global Drug Facility (GDF),” said Makamure.

GDF operates out of a UN agency.

“Researchers from the University of Liverpool have calculated that bedaquiline could be produced and sold at a profit for much less, as little as 25 cents a day, if at least 108000 treatment courses were sold a year. At $1 a day, the price of bedaquiline would be $600 per person for the 20 months of treatment that many DR-TB patients require.”

Responding to FTPLC campaign, Abeda Williams, senior director, medical and technical affairs, Janssen South Africa (a Johnson subsidiary) said: “In July 2018, South Africa became the first country in the world to recommend a bedaquiline-containing, injection-free regimen for all MDR-TB patients. In recognition of the country’s leadership, we announced, alongside then health minister Aaron Motsoaledi, a not-for-profit price of $400 for bedaquiline, which was a nearly 50% price reduction for a six-month course of our medicine.”

The FTPLC also claimed: “Bedaquiline was developed with considerable taxpayer, non-profit and philanthropic support. Despite this joint R&D effort by the global TB community, J&J alone owns the patent on the drug in many countries”

However, Williams rejected this: “ the company fully funded all 14 studies that were included in the initial submission to the FDA.”

[email protected]