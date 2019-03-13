Council for Medical Schemes pleased that new curator Joe Seoloane restored stability at the South African Municipal Workers Union Medical Aid Scheme. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Cape Town - The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) said on Tuesday that it was pleased new curator Joe Seoloane restored stability at the South African Municipal Workers Union Medical Aid Scheme (Samwumed) four months after final curatorship was granted by the Cape Town High Court. CMS chief executive Sipho Kabane said they were encouraged that Seoloane had introduced systems and good governance processes to stabilise Samwumed, and “focused on ensuring that members’ interests were protected.”

He said Seoloane had a “wealth” of experience in the management of medical schemes, including their turnaround through curatorship, and said he had been in the medical schemes industry for over 25 years.

Kabane said in ensuring the scheme’s long-term sustainability, the council appointed Seoloane as curator in October last year after removing previous curator Duduza Khosana because of allegations of misconduct relating to her changing the benefit structure, exorbitant salary, expenses and the mistreatment of staff.

Khosana’s removal followed a court order by Judge Keith Engers, who said she was prejudicing members of the scheme. Seoloane was later appointed to replace Khosana.

An application to remove Khosana was brought by the former deputy chairperson of the scheme, Andre Maxwell, who was himself removed in May last year when the scheme was put under provisional curatorship.

However, last month Maxwell wrote to Kabane and said his letter was motivated by his desire to “ensure that the scheme is returned out of curatorship as soon as possible and into the excellent scheme it has been since its inception - as I am deeply concerned about the sustainability of Samwumed under the present conditions”.

“I am also deeply concerned about the glaring injustices committed,” Maxwell wrote.

Seoloane said they were happy that members’ claims were being diligently processed on a bi-weekly basis and all operational areas were running at full capacity.

“We have introduced governance structures and systems that assist the scheme to deliver on its mandate.

“This means addressing the immediate gaps in our systems, as well as other internal and external challenges, including establishing provider networks, enhancing the accountability mechanisms with our respective service providers.”

Seoloane said all these interventions were for the benefit of their members, including engagements with the respective employer groups.

CMS chairperson Clarence Mini said as part of its regulatory supervision of the medical schemes industry, the CMS would continue to exercise statutory oversight regarding the affairs of medical schemes, and would protect the interests of members at all times.

He said this week that the CMS visited Samwumed to engage and to pro-actively address issues of mutual concern as part of the regulator’s medical schemes roadshow.

[email protected]