Counselling for bereaved after family of six die in horrific Paarl fire
Three children and three adults from one family died in a blaze that destroyed one informal structure while damaging others, including an adjoining block of flats early on Friday. The fire was extinguished by Drakenstein municipality fire services.
Council spokesperson Riana Geldenhuys said: “Trauma counsellors will remain on the scene to assist the bereaved family while an emergency services chaplain has counselled affected firefighters.
“Building control officials of the municipality have conducted a structural assessment of the damaged flats and repair work is set to begin next week. The clean-up will also commence next week and building starter kits will be provided.
“Members of the public who wish to assist those who lost their possessions in the fire can drop off donations at the fire station in Berg River Boulevard, Paarl. Relief aid has been provided to those who lost clothing and food,” Geldenhuys said.
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said officers were called to the fire at 8am.
“On arrival, the Paarl East fire department was already on the scene busy extinguishing the fire. A shack at the back of Kudu flats burnt down during the morning. After cleaning the scene, they found six burnt bodies under the rubble. The identities of the victims are still unknown. It’s believed to be one adult female, a baby, two toddlers and two young men.
“The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage. An inquest case was registered for investigation,” Van Wyk said.
Drakenstein mayor Conrad Poole assured those affected that the municipality would do everything within its mandate to assist them. “This tragedy has shaken the entire community.”@MwangiGithahu
