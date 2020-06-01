Counselling for bereaved after family of six die in horrific Paarl fire

Cape Town - Trauma counselling and relief aid operations have begun in Chicago, Paarl East, following a fire that claimed the lives of six people.

Three children and three adults from one family died in a blaze that destroyed one informal structure while damaging others, including an adjoining block of flats early on Friday. The fire was extinguished by Drakenstein municipality fire services.

Council spokesperson Riana Geldenhuys said: “Trauma counsellors will remain on the scene to assist the bereaved family while an emergency services chaplain has counselled affected firefighters.

“Building control officials of the municipality have conducted a structural assessment of the damaged flats and repair work is set to begin next week. The clean-up will also commence next week and building starter kits will be provided.

“Members of the public who wish to assist those who lost their possessions in the fire can drop off donations at the fire station in Berg River Boulevard, Paarl. Relief aid has been provided to those who lost clothing and food,” Geldenhuys said.