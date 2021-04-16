Couple arrested for possession of illegal gun and stolen car

Cape Town - Police arrested a 28-year-old woman and her partner for the possession of a firearm and ammunition, only to discover that the vehicle the two were in was a stolen Mercedes-Benz, snatched from a house in Camps Bay earlier this month.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “Two suspects are scheduled to appear in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court once charged. The suspects, a man and a woman, were apprehended by the Western Cape Flying Squad, while driving from Somerset West on the N2, when members on patrol spotted the car the pair was travelling in, a silver Mercedes Benz.

“Their instincts prompted them to run a check on the registration number, which was found to be registered to a white Mercedes-Benz. The driver was pulled over and further investigation led to the discovery that the vehicle had been stolen during a house robbery in Camps Bay earlier this month. The suspects, aged 28 and 29, were also found in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.”

Meanwhile, in Goodwood, Public Order Policing apprehended three suspects for the possession of 1 436 mandrax tablets, estimated to be worth R78 980.

According to a police report, the suspects were arrested at their residence in Stark Road, in Goodwood, where law enforcement found and confiscated their haul of illegal substances.