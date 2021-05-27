Couple only married for two weeks found dead after Mitchells Plain fire

Cape Town - The bodies of a newly-wed couple were found in the burnt out shell of their house after a fire early on Wednesday morning in Woodlands, Mitchells Plain.

Hugh Lindoor, 34, and Monique Majampa, 29, were married only two weeks when tragedy struck.

Fire and Rescue Service Department spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they received the emergency call at 00.26am yesterday about a fire in Sandury Road, Woodlands.

“When firefighters arrived, they found informal structures on fire but managed to contain and extinguish the blaze by 01.42am.”

Carelse said the destruction of the fire left two Wendy houses destroyed, a motor vehicle damaged and the dead bodies of the couple were found in one of the structures.

Lindoor’s mother, Johanna Adams said the couple were married for only two weeks and they were still waiting for the marriage certificate to arrive from Home Affairs.

“We are extremely distraught, but our main concern is finding out what the cause of the fire was, as there were no cables, candles or electrical points in that area,” said Adams.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said that Lentegeur police are investigating an inquest docket after the fire and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

In a separate incident, councillor Angus McKenzie said another devastating house fire took place yesterday in Reenberg Road, Bishop Lavis and claimed the life of a mother of four, 52, with the circumstances around the fire still unknown.

Police spokesperson said Bishop Lavis Police opened an inquest docket for further investigation into this case but no foul play was suspected yet.

“According to reports, occupants of premises in Reenberg Way in Bishop Lavis found that one of the Wendy houses in the backyard was on fire. The occupants tried to extinguish the fire, but failed,” said Van Wyk.

Van Wyk said said a young boy, 12, was rescued and taken from the burning structure and when the Fire Brigade extinguished the fire they found the body of the mother amongst the dirt.

[email protected]

