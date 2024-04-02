Independent Online
Independent Online | Capeargus
Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Couple 'pepper sprayed' in Green Point over the Easter long weekend

The Atlantic Seaboard Community Forum has raised concern after a couple walking along Beach Road allegedly came under attack from pepper-spray wielding men at the weekend. Photographer: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

Published 2h ago

Cape Town - The Atlantic Seaboard Community Forum has raised concern after a couple walking along Beach Road allegedly came under attack from pepper-spray wielding men at the weekend.

The names of the couple have not been released. Forum administrator Peter Flentov posted a warning to residents on Facebook, saying the couple were walking when they were accosted by two men on Saturday evening.

“One of the men then tried to pepper spray the couple, and the other closed in on the husband, who kicked him,” said Flentov.

“The would-be assailant backed off, possibly because a group of people getting into a parked car saw the incident and started shouting at the two men, who ran off.”

He said the alleged incident happened just after 6pm in front of Chartleigh House in Three Anchor Bay.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg, said they had no record of the incident by yesterday.

The Cape Argus approached ward councillor Nicola Jowell who was unavailable to comment on Sunday.

Jowell used social media earlier this year to warn locals of incidents of alleged “chain snatching” in Sea Point and surrounding areas.

