Couple 'pepper sprayed' in Green Point over the Easter long weekend

Cape Town - The Atlantic Seaboard Community Forum has raised concern after a couple walking along Beach Road allegedly came under attack from pepper-spray wielding men at the weekend. The names of the couple have not been released. Forum administrator Peter Flentov posted a warning to residents on Facebook, saying the couple were walking when they were accosted by two men on Saturday evening.

“One of the men then tried to pepper spray the couple, and the other closed in on the husband, who kicked him,” said Flentov. “The would-be assailant backed off, possibly because a group of people getting into a parked car saw the incident and started shouting at the two men, who ran off.” He said the alleged incident happened just after 6pm in front of Chartleigh House in Three Anchor Bay.