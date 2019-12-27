Muneeb Gambeno, director of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA), said the high court litigation by Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association (CTMCA) against the KKKA and the City of Cape Town Council would not derail the traditional road march.
Gambeno said: “Yes, we are in court today. This process only affects our preparations. We are wasting one day in court which we could have utilised to finalise outstanding matters.”
CTMCA spokesperson Sedick Soeker argued they made applications like everyone else to participate and believes their exclusion from these festivities is a form of victimisation.
“The CTMCA are the custodians of the road march and therefore we have a right to be part of the festival.