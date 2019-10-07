Winston Erasmus, appearing for Arendse, contends that the evidence presented by the complainant, former police Major-General Greg Goss, is of such poor quality that it can’t be relied on.
The application for discharge was handed in on Thursday after the State concluded its case.
Arendse is facing four counts of criminal defamation relating to alleged slanderous social media posts and emails he made about Goss. Arendse allegedly posted on Facebook that he was not at all “surprised that the incident occurred under the watch of that local village idiot major general Goss”.
He is also alleged to have sent an email that Goss was “non compos mentis” and unable to fulfil his duties as a commissioner police officer”.