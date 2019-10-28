The investigation of three men accused of murdering Ukrainian hiker Ivan Ivanov is almost complete and now the State awaits DNA evidence. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The investigation of three men accused of murdering Ukrainian hiker Ivan Ivanov is almost complete and now the State awaits DNA evidence. The trio briefly appeared before Magistrate Goolam Bawa in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday when prosecutor Nicky Konisi gave an update.

“All that's needed are DNA reports for a knife, believed to be the murder weapon and for blood on the clothing of the accused,” Konisi said.

Only the identity of Sinaye Mposelwa can be revealed and the court ordered that the names of the other two accused be withheld until an identity parade is held. Mposelwa was arrested while fleeing the scene in possession of Ivanov’s backpack and seen walking with blood on his face.

The 43-year-old was hiking when he was robbed of his backpack and stabbed to death near the East Fort at popular tourist spot Chapman's Peak on July 27.