The houses have been standing vacant for more than a year after the MDUI raised concerns over the allocation of beneficiaries.
Chairperson of the MDUI Zain Williams said: “The issue surrounding the development is that there was no public participation process. The majority of the beneficiaries come from outside Morningstar and only a small portion of the residents from the area have been given keys. In an area where the need for housing is so great, the residents of the area should get first preference.”
Williams said in December last year, the MDUI met the mayor and mayco member for human settlements on the matter.
“We decided to approach the court because we want the court to review the guidelines used for this development,” he said.