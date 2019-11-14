The City will, on May 11 and 12, ask the court for a declaratory order that will enable it to choose the type of power it provides.
It is determined that the City must procure its electricity from Eskom. The City would like to diversify its energy mix for greater energy security and cleaner energy supply while mitigating increasing electricity costs and the effects of climate change.
The Electricity Regulation Act allows the minister of mineral resources and energy to prescribe the energy resources that can be used for new generation.
The City is contending that it is its constitutional mandate to provide power to its customers, who should be able to choose the type of power they receive.