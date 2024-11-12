Court delays continue in the murder trial of slain “Steroid king” Brian Wainstein

Cape Town - The impact of the murder of underworld kingpin Mark Lifman on a State witness was questioned in the Western Cape High Court as the murder trial of slain “Steroid king” Brian Wainstein recommenced yesterday. After another week of delays, Lifman’s friends and co-accused returned to court just days after Lifman had been buried.

Proceedings were once again hamstrung when it was revealed that the State witness was deemed medically unfit to testify. The medical condition of the State witness, who may not be named, was raised as a concern before Lifman was killed, and yesterday, further details of his condition were raised. Lifman, along with several high profile co-accused including Jerome “Donkie” Booysen and Andre Naude went on trial earlier this year for the murder of Wainstein, who was shot and killed in his Constantia home in 2017.

Addressing the court yesterday, defence lawyer Advocate Amanda Nel, informed Judge Vincent Saldanha that Naude had been hospitalised and would only return to court today. Meanwhile, State prosecutor, Advocate Mervyn Menigo, informed the court that after an array of medical consultations the State’s star witness was deemed medically unfit to proceed with the trial until December 2. But Nel shared her intentions of calling a special enquiry where doctors will be expected to testify about the State witness condition.

“The demise of Accused 1 had a clear impact on the witness and we were all impacted but we need to know what the triggers are.” In the weeks leading up to Lifman’s death, the former bodyguard of Wainstein, who may not be named, had reportedly felt ill and was suffering nightmares as he recounted the details that led up to Wainstein’s death. He openly admitted to betraying Wainstein and helping to plot the murder, and later took over the steroid trade but failed.

The bodyguard dropped several bombshells as he explained the links between Wainstein and alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield, and told the court he lied to Stanfield after the murder, fearing his life would be in danger. Meanwhile, a copy of Lifman's death certificate was also handed in at court. Copy of Mark Lifman's death certificate. Pic: Supplied