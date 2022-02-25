Court hears 'dead man tells no lies' in Jesse Hess murder trial

Cape Town - Investigating officer Adrian Pretorius on Thursday returned to the stand to read the final parts of the confessions of the accused in the murder case of Jesse Hess, 18, and Chris Lategan, 85. Judge Judith Cloete on Wednesday ruled in the State’s favour following a trial-within-a-trial for the evidence of the warning statements and confessions made by David Van Boven and Tasliem Ambrose to be read in court.

The two have been charged with murder, rape, fraud, theft and robbery with aggravating circumstances. They allegedly assaulted and killed Hess and Lategan, whose bodies were found in their Parow flat on August 30, 2019. Both the warning statement and confessions of Van Boven and Ambrose were handed up by State advocate Emily van Wyk.

In Van Boven’s version, they were together on Thursday until Friday, August 30, 2019. He said they went to the Parow flat and asked Lategan for the TVs. When Lategan objected, they scuffled and Lategan fell to the floor. He said he tied up Lategan while Ambrose tied up Hess. He said he searched the place while Ambrose was in the bedroom with Hess. He said he took a purple backpack, laptop, mobile phone, TV, Hess’s ID and R50 from her wallet. He said he was the first to leave the house and while sitting in the car, Ambrose said to him a “dead man tells no lies” and showed him two rings that he had taken. Van Boven also said that they sold the items for R2 800 and split the money equally.

In Ambrose’s version of events, he was seated in the lounge when Van Boven grabbed Lategan from behind, choked him and put him on the floor. At that point Hess came out of the bathroom with a towel on and Van Boven went after her. Ambrose said he heard Hess scream and she came running out of the bathroom. He said Van Boven then grabbed her and told her, “I’m only joking”. Ambrose said Van Boven tied her hands behind her back with his laces and put something in her mouth. He said Van Boven then told Hess to stand up and took her to the bedroom. Ambrose said Van Boven emptied the contents of Hess’s bag out on the bed. He said Van Boven instructed him to take the TV.