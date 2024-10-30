Court hears how Cubana bouncer was stabbed to death

Cape Town - A horrific stabbing which led to the death of a bouncer at the Cubana nightclub in Green Point took centre stage at the Western Cape High Court this week as the owner shared the gory details of the bloody scene. Nearly seven years after the incident which led to the death of bouncer Pitshou Falanga Ngwalo, his former boss has taken the stand amid the mammoth underworld trial against alleged kingpin, Nafiz Modack.

Petrus Visser Photo: Independent Newspapers (NO BYLINE) According to the state’s case Modack along with Jacques Cronje and Petrus Visser are facing charges of public violence, assault, attempted murder and murder for the brawl on 3 December 2017. Jacques Cronje Owner Stanley Giger took the stand yesterday where he told Judge Robert Henney that on the day of the incident he arrived at the popular nightclub at around 10pm when he was informed that there had been an altercation between Modack’s associates and the bouncers. Giger says he tried to call Modack to ascertain what the issue was but was unable to get hold of him.

About three hours later he says he witnessed about 20 to 30 men arrive in vehicles outside his club when he spotted Modack and went to speak to him. With his back turned towards the nightclub he says while questioning Modack he heard him say; “Oh my f***”. As he turned he noticed a brawl had broken out. “There was a fight and I could not see who was fighting.”

He says staff informed him that his head bouncer Soho Fogang had been injured in the scuffle and was in his office. He noted that the bouncer had been stabbed in the back which he deemed to be a small but deep cut due to the amount of blood. He said while in the office another staffer rushed to him and said they needed to get the bouncer to the hospital as he would die but Giger said he was confused as Fogang was talking to him while they waited for paramedics to arrive. This is when he was notified that Ngwalo was also injured and rushed to a storeroom in the kitchen. “When I saw the flood of blood I knew it was serious and asked someone to get my car so we could take him to the hospital.” He says paramedics arrived and he left the storeroom but just minutes later Ngwalo was declared dead.