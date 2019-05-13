File picture

Cape Town - The trial of a Khayelitsha man, who dismembered his wife’s body, will be heard by the Western Cape High Court next week.



Goodman Nobade, 57, is accused of stabbing his wife, Agnes Msizi, 37, to death and then dismembering her body hiding her body parts in various locations in the area.





The incident occurred in April 2017.





Nobade made a brief appearance at court on Monday where the trial, which was set to start, was postponed to Monday.





Prosecutor Megan Blows confirmed the request for postponement to Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe.





Nobade’s defence indicated that there were a number of aspects it still wanted to cover. The defence and prosecution will use the time to iron-out admissions as well as a possible plea explanation that the defence may want to submit.





Nobade was shackled as he walked in court dressed in a tweed blazer, loosely hanging trousers with his glasses on.





He is facing a charge of murder, assault with grievous bodily harm and defeating or obstructing the ends of justice.





According to court papers Nobade and Msizi lived together in Mbethankunsi Street in Site B, Khayelitsha.





“The accused physically and verbally abused the deceased on more than one occasion during their marriage,” the State alleges.





In September,2016, Msizi applied for an Interim Protection Order against Nobade. The order was granted a month later, but Nobade refused to sign it.





“Subsequent to this, the accused murdered the deceased by stabbing her and consequently causing her death,” the State submits.





It alleged Nobade covered up the murder by cleaning the crime scene, dismembered her body and disposed her body parts at various locations within Khayelitsha.





Following the incident, Nobade is alleged to have given various accounts explaining his wife's disappearance.





Two months after her disappearance Msizi’s body was recovered.





Only her hair head and upper leg were recovered due to this the cause of death could not be determined.







