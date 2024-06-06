Court told of digital evidence on cellphones in the trial of underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack

Cape Town - Popular Johannesburg businessman Zunaid Moti was dragged into the underworld trial of alleged kingpin Nafiz Modack as digital evidence showed that Modack’s affiliates had tried to do business with him. This was revealed in the Western Cape High Court as Modack and his co-accused appeared before Judge Robert Henney yesterday for the continuation of the mammoth underworld trial.

Alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack. Photo: Independent Newspapers (NO BYLINE) Modack and his associates are accused of a string of crimes, including the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear, the murder of a Hawks detective’s father, and the botched assassination of Cape Town lawyer William Booth. Hawks detective Captain Edward du Plessis returned to the stand to unpack the digital evidence found on the cellphones of Modack’s co-accused, Zane Kilian. Earlier in his testimony, Du Plessis revealed that before the confiscation of his cellphones, shortly after the murder of Kinnear, Kilian had deleted WhatsApp from his phone.

However, police officers were able to recover a picture gallery consisting of incriminating screenshots. Yesterday, Du Plessis showed the court images of Kilian along with Modack associate Anwar Gallie holding firearms. He opened a chat sent by Kilian to Moti where he claims Gallie instructed him to make contact.

“Hello Zunaid … I was asked by Enwaar (Modack’s 2nd in charge) to make contact with you … he asks if you can give him a call or if you can call him … wants to discuss business with you … all on good terms,” the message reads. In response, Moti appears to shrug Kilian off, saying: “My friend please back off now. He can contact my chief of staff and chat to him about his ideas. His name is Sven.” Evidence presented in the Western Cape High Court. Du Plessis further revealed that during a search and seizure at Gallie’s home, police confiscated his cellphone and found that he had stored Modack’s number as “Pablo”, a reference to the late Colombian drug lord, Pablo Escobar.

An investigation into the number found that it was registered to Modack. This comes amid ongoing evidence into claims that Modack was dubbed “Pablo” while Gallie was known as “Gustavo”. Modack’s alleged money man, Ricardo Morgan, was also outed as cops revealed digital evidence showing his name was saved as “Ricky Gustavo”.