Covid-19: Call to assist Cape homeless shelter in need of face masks

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Mould Empower Serve (MES), a Christian, social development organisation, is calling on residents to assist in providing face masks to staff, volunteers, shelter and homeless people, to assist in efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus. The group have been active since 1986 and provide shelter as well as warm meals to homeless and other support services in Bellville and Parow. MES Cape Town Safe Space shelter is currently filled to capacity, and those booked in are to remain on the premises for the lockdown, said MES branch manager Ilse Maartens. “Besides Safe Space, MES has more than 50 dedicated volunteers who prepare, cook, transport and feed soup at various venues.” More than 5000 masks are needed to protect MES, partners, staff, volunteers, shelter and homeless people.

“Together as a nation we are striving to flatten the curve and combat the spread of Covid-19 alongside the government, which has provided and implemented various regulations to assist in the prevention of the pandemic within our borders.

“With the clampdown on transgressions of the regulations, those living on the streets of our cities are the most at risk. Additional masks are needed to protect all staff, volunteers and shelter clients.”

An additional call for food, hygiene and medical and protective gear to be donated, has been made.

For more information or to donate contactMES Cape Town on 0219498736 or WhatsApp 0663715787, or alternatively email [email protected] (subject line MES CAPE TOWN).

Meanwhile, Deen Store owner Fatima Salie-Slamang said their facilities, which usually manufacture dresses and scarves, will now be used to manufacture cloth masks.

“We will deliver it to various public hospitals as per their appeal. Groote Schuur was on one of the community radio stations asking for masks for their patients, especially new moms who need to visit their babies. Other NPOs or institutions may also contact us if they are in need.”

Salie-Slamang said donations would be needed to continue this initiative, which can be made to the store’s banking account. A pack of 20 packs can also be purchased and will be donated on the individual’s behalf.

Banking details: The Ummah Store t/a The Deen Store, account number: 300794754, branch code: 026209, Standard Bank, branch: Kromboom; account type: cheque, reference: Facemasks. For more details, WhatsApp 0799201279.

[email protected]