Covid-19: Cape mayor defends move to continue council meeting

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town council will go ahead with its scheduled meeting tomorrow where its draft adjustment budget is expected to be tabled, regardless of concerns from some political parties that have slammed the City for holding the meeting against President Cyril Ramaphosa’s instructions prohibiting a gathering of more than 100 people. Mayor Dan Plato said measures were implemented to ensure the council meeting went ahead. “The City’s draft budget must be tabled in a full council meeting. “The Speaker is aware of all the regulations in place as a result of Covid-19 and will be taking appropriate measures to ensure that the City is in full compliance with the measures. “For example, no more than 100 councillors will be in a venue, so multiple venues will be used and screens will be available where required.

“The council agenda has been shortened to critical items only,” he said. ANC spokesperson Yonela Diko said: “The City council is a 231 horseshoe member council chamber, making its meeting already a violation of gazetted regulations that limits gatherings to 100. As the ANC, we don’t consider this limit of 100 as a licence for people to meet where such meetings can be delayed or avoided.”

Cope’s Farouk Cassim said: “It will work if we agree on everything and meet on Thursday and have a lengthy meeting.

“They are making provisions for council chambers to have screens and some methods to have input.

“But going forward because this is very serious, we need to make use of technology.”

According to a directive issued to municipalities by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, “in instances where the council meeting requires more than 100 persons to be present, then appropriate alternative arrangements must be put in place to ensure that such a meeting is convened in a manner that allows for multiple venues to be utilised, or utilised alternative solutions, such as the use of teleconferencing, Skype, zoom, in order to promote social and physical distancing.”

Council is also expected to consider going on recess because of all meetings being cancelled.

