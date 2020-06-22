Covid-19: Cape principals call for the 2020 academic year to be suspended

Cape Town - A group of high and primary school principals have written an open letter to the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and President Cyril Ramaphosa to object to the phased reopening of schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The principals from Steenberg High School, Floreat Primary School, Athlone High School and Heathfield High School listed theirs, their staff members’ and pupils’ growing safety concerns on their return to classrooms. The group requested the national government to rethink the reopening of schools and called for the academic year to be suspended. The principals have also called on heads of other schools to speak out on the reopenings. “We opine, with great conviction, that the decision to reopen primary and high schools on June 1 was the wrong one. We contend that the timing is bad as wintry weather brings with it seasonal illness such as influenza. The coronavirus thrives under cold conditions and will also augment and exacerbate the onset of the flu and tuberculosis,” read the letter. “The anxiety around Covid-19 is palpable The extra workload with regards to health screening, now foisted on to the teachers, is adding to the anxiety.”

The letter also said that the principals are willing to meet with the DBE to discuss a postponement of the external matric exams and a trimming of lesson content. Athlone High School principal Vincent Hendricks said: “I feel that broad consultation with stakeholders on the ground, especially principals and teachers, did not take place

“We could be the only country in the world to resume schooling at the start of winter Teachers cannot be held liable for the government’s failures with regards to social delivery. Why doesn’t the state focus on social recovery? We are all for the reopening of schools but the timing is bad.”

DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said: “The National Minister of Basic Education, in consultation with the National Coronavirus Command Centre, announced that schools would open on June 1 for grades 7 and 12, to be followed by the gradual phasing-in of more grades on July 6 and August 3 respectively. The opening of schools in the province must be seen within this context.”

