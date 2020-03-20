Covid-19: Cape Town parking marshals fuming after being placed on temporary unpaid leave
Parking marshal Jerome Manus said: “We came to work this morning (Thursday) and then saw there were dogs at the door. According to the law, the management must explain to us what is going on. They didn’t treat us humanely.”
A letter received by more than 150 staff members on Thursday from SPS stated: “(We) decided to suspend operations with immediate effect for a period of two weeks commencing from today (yesterday) until April 6. In the event that the Covid-19 situation changes for the better and we decide and are allowed to commence operations sooner, this will be communicated to you via the contact number you provided.”
To the workers’ dismay the letter continues to state: “Accordingly your employment contracts are suspended for the period, and you will be on special leave without pay.”
Manus said: “How must we live on this, how are we going to provide for our family for the next two weeks off of this?”
Some of the workers received R350, R600 and R700 payments on Thursday from SPS.
Another parking marshal Rafiq Murray said: “They don’t care about us, they are paying us from last month until now R420 and putting me off on special leave. They did not give us an opportunity to question them about this. I have two children and I don’t understand how they expect us to live for two weeks.”
SPS management told the Cape Argus: “We are in a tough position at the moment and we are doing this to ensure the safety of our staff. If they have a problem with it they can go to the City.” Pressed on the payment , SPS said: “Parking marshals are paid up to date, we are following proper procedure. We have no further comment.”@MarvinCharles17
