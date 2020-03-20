Covid-19: Cape Town parking marshals fuming after being placed on temporary unpaid leave

Cape Town - Parking marshals employed by Street Parking Solutions (SPS) have claimed they were chased away from their workplace in Castle Street and have been placed on temporary unpaid leave due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Parking marshal Jerome Manus said: “We came to work this morning (Thursday) and then saw there were dogs at the door. According to the law, the management must explain to us what is going on. They didn’t treat us humanely.”

A letter received by more than 150 staff members on Thursday from SPS stated: “(We) decided to suspend operations with immediate effect for a period of two weeks commencing from today (yesterday) until April 6. In the event that the Covid-19 situation changes for the better and we decide and are allowed to commence operations sooner, this will be communicated to you via the contact number you provided.”

To the workers’ dismay the letter continues to state: “Accordingly your employment contracts are suspended for the period, and you will be on special leave without pay.”

Manus said: “How must we live on this, how are we going to provide for our family for the next two weeks off of this?”