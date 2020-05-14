Covid-19 case linked to Strandfontein shelter previously screened negative three times

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has been informed that one of the persons moved off-site to a smaller shelter had tested positive for Covid-19. Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, said that in keeping with all protocols, the asymptomatic individual was screened at least three times by City Health officials. The results of these screenings were negative. A test conducted by the organisation at a private facility found a positive result. "City Health is assisting the NGO with case management at the shelter, and in the process of tracking and monitoring others who were transferred to other facilities during this period. The individual is currently in isolation and remains asymptomatic," Badroodien said. The City’s Health Department, supported by external service providers, are currently assessing the position on site at Strandfontein.

"The City is aware of the misinformation being shared by an appointed Human Rights Commission monitor. The monitor has once again failed to consult with the City to verify the information prior to distributing the report to other organisations.

"The City must dispel this misrepresentation of the facts and will impress the necessity to follow the necessary protocols when screening and testing all individuals," Badroodien said.

"It is irresponsible for this monitor to create ill-informed mass hysteria."

