Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths continue to fall in the Western Cape

Cape Town – The Western Cape continues to experience a consistent decline in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths.

Covid-19 related deaths had dropped to five at the weekend, among the lowest to be reported over a weekend. This was stated in the daily Covid-19 pandemic update provided by Premier Alan Winde.

The province recorded 2 450 active Covid-19 infections, 109 783 confirmed cases and 103 165 recoveries made as of 1pm Monday.

The death toll currently stands at 4 168. About 528 134 Covid-19 tests have been conducted. Currently, 541 people have been hospitalised with 101 patients in ICU or high care. There remain about 2 128 confirmed cases unallocated with 2 085 recoveries.

This past weekend, the Western Cape Department of Health’s Covid-19 dashboard won the silver award in the technical innovation category of the New Generation awards.