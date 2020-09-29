Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths continue to fall in the Western Cape
Cape Town – The Western Cape continues to experience a consistent decline in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths.
Covid-19 related deaths had dropped to five at the weekend, among the lowest to be reported over a weekend. This was stated in the daily Covid-19 pandemic update provided by Premier Alan Winde.
The province recorded 2 450 active Covid-19 infections, 109 783 confirmed cases and 103 165 recoveries made as of 1pm Monday.
The death toll currently stands at 4 168. About 528 134 Covid-19 tests have been conducted. Currently, 541 people have been hospitalised with 101 patients in ICU or high care. There remain about 2 128 confirmed cases unallocated with 2 085 recoveries.
This past weekend, the Western Cape Department of Health’s Covid-19 dashboard won the silver award in the technical innovation category of the New Generation awards.
Winde said the dashboard was an innovative way to use and present data to keep residents informed throughout the pandemic, as it provides detailed information on the number of infections and recoveries as well as the number of active cases per sub-district.
“Since its launch, it has proved to be a very popular tool and resource and has received over 1.4 million unique page views,” said Winde.
He said this was among the many innovations introduced across the province during the Covid-19 pandemic, used to save lives, assist in service delivery and to keep residents informed.
