Covid-19: City closes Cape libraries, limits number of people in housing offices

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town announced additional measures to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 on Wednesday. This comes following the measures announced on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 about the City’s efforts to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus through the closure of some of its facilities, outlined here. The City said that in light of Covid-19 and considering the safety of its staff and patrons, libraries will be closed to the public from 19 March 2020. In an endeavour to provide an interim service to communities during this trying time, Library Services will provide a drop and pick-up service. If you are interested in borrowing material, the following service will be available:

Library patrons may request material telephonically, or via email

This is dependent on the availability of material

Staff will prepare the material to be collected by patrons between 10:00 and 15:00 daily from Monday to Friday at the library entrance; library membership cards must be presented when collecting material

Library materials on loan can be returned/dropped off at your library between 10:00 and 15:00 daily

You can search for available material at your library on your Online Public Access Catalogue (OPAC) here: https://opac.capetown.gov.za

Extended borrowing privileges during this period:

Material already issued from 1 March 2020 will automatically be extended until the end of April 2020

20 items including five audio-visual items (CDs/DVDs) may be borrowed for 30 days

All items may be renewed via the OPAC or telephonically for an additional 30 days

Regrettably, no reservations or inter-library loan requests can be accommodated during this period

Libraries also offer access to PressReader, an online platform for access to digital newspapers and magazines. All libraries are set up to be PressReader hotspots i.e. if you are in proximity to the library building, you can use your personal device to access this free e-resource for three days, using your login details.

Libraries with SmartCape Wi-Fi provides radiant access i.e. access for seven days following a login using your SmartCape username and password. Please note that you are required to be a SmartCape registered user to have access for seven days.

For more information, please contact your local library.

The City would also like to reiterate that the closure of community halls and civic centres includes City Hall.

Informal settlement basic services

Basic and essential services in informal settlements continue albeit with heightened precautions for the safety of residents, staff and contractors. Informal settlement staff will continue to maintain visibility in informal settlements and work according to heightened hygiene requirements as well as social distancing as far as possible. Awareness efforts will also be enhanced. Operational plans are being finalised and may change at short notice and are being updated on a daily basis.

Housing offices

Effective immediately, the City’s Human Settlements Directorate is reducing the number of customers that are allowed at the same time in its housing and housing-related offices for the safety of staff and members of the public. At this stage, offices remain open however, strong precautions are being taken to ensure a heightened level of hygiene and social distancing. It must also be noted that there is a glass partition between client and server.

Signage is being placed at the offices to inform customers of the Covid-19 protocols at various offices, including reducing numbers of customers and practicing social distancing of 1,5 meters. In addition, customers are asked to use telephonic and online services to conduct their business. This will increasingly be the service option that will be employed.

Operations are subject to frequent and sudden changes during this time.

The following service options will be available to assist customers:

Call Centre - 021 444 0333

Business hours – Mondays to Fridays from 07:30 to 16:00

Update of housing application details

Housing database queries

Housing maintenance complaints

Housing related queries

WhatsApp - 063 299 9927

Update of housing application details

Housing database queries

Housing maintenance complaints

Housing related queries

Emails - [email protected]

For all housing related queries and information - [email protected]

SMS – 44108

SMS your ID number with one space followed by your surname to 44108 to check your housing application status

Housing Database online applications

Go to https://web1.capetown.gov.za/web1/HWL2012Online/ to complete an application form

Account payments

Go to your nearest Pick n Pay, Shoprite or Checkers to pay your municipal accounts

Customers are advised that all mobile housing services delivered by the MyEstate bus have been suspended. Please use telephonic and online service options where possible.

Anti-land invasion unit (for land invasions/illegal occupation of government-owned land)

Hotline: 021 444 0092 or email: [email protected] or call the City’s 107 Response Centre: 107 from a landline; 112 (toll free) from a cell phone or 021 480 7700

Electricity Generation and Distribution Department

Service delivery continues with fixing faults and outages. It is subject to rapid and frequent change. Strong precautions will be taken to ensure a heightened level of hygiene in all operations and social distancing is being encouraged. Customers are urged to rather conduct their business online or via telephone than in person if possible.

For meter reading:

Register on www.capetown.gov.za/Cityconnect to insert a reading

Read your own meter on a regular basis and send a photo of the meter reading by email to [email protected] or phone 021 444 6286/8432/8478/1554 or 0860 103 089 to give your meter reading

Numerous resources have been made available to the public regarding Covid-19. These include:

The NICD Hotline on 0800 029 999 operates seven days a week, 24 hours a day

The Western Cape Provincial Government Hotline on 021 928 4102

https://www.who.int/ emergencies/diseases/novel- coronavirus-2019

https://www.westerncape.gov. za/dept/health

www.nicd.ac.za

WhatsApp: 0600 123 456