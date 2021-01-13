Covid-19 conspiracies in SA ‘driven by lack of information and uncertainty’

Cape Town - Lack of information and uncertainty are among the main factors driving South Africans to share and spread conspiracy theories, which cause emotional distress, on social media.

Psychologists and therapists who have recorded a rise in emotional distress among South Africans have noted an alarming increase in the number of negative online posts about Covid-19 and vaccines for it, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Monday evening.

This is according to findings in an ongoing study by the Gross National Happiness (GNH) team at Johannesburg University, headed by Professor Talita Greyling and Dr Stephanie Rossouw from Auckland University of Technology.

“Failure by the government to counter the lack of information and initiate transparency has caused negative emotions in South Africans to soar,” the GNH team said.

The team, which developed the GNH to measure the emotions of people in real-time, added: “As negative emotions in South Africa are already rife, it is of the utmost importance that negative emotions are recognised and addressed, so that the economy and health and social well-being of people can then be improved.