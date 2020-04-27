Covid-19: Delay in SA matric exams due to national lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The Basic Education Department has postponed its May/June Amended Senior Certificate (old matric) and National Senior Certificate Examinations. According to the department, the matric exam was to be written by more than 350 000 part-time candidates who included those who did not meet the pass requirements in the 2019 final exams as well as those who sought to improve their marks. Basic Education Department director-general Mathanzima Mweli said he had written to the heads of the provincial education departments. Mweli said the advent of the Covid-19 virus had led to the early closure of schools during the first term and the declaration of a 21-day lockdown by President Cyril Ramaphosa, which took effect on March 26. “The lockdown has since been extended until Thursday, April 30. This has resulted in a disruption to schooling and hence the writing of May/June 2020 examinations has to be re-scheduled,” Mweli said.

The May/June 2020 exam was scheduled to start on Monday, May 4 and conclude on Friday, June 26.

He said at the heads of education departments committee (Hedcom) meeting of April 10, it was agreed that the May/June examination should be merged with the November 2020 examination.

“The details regarding the merged June and November examination will be communicated to you in due course. Candidates will be informed regarding registration, examination centres and timetables,” he said in the letter.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga urged candidates to continue with their preparations. He said revision material had been made available on the department’s website.

“The Second Chance Matric Support Programme link on the website is still available to assist especially those who had been studying independently as part-time candidates,” Mhlanga said.

This comes as the Western Cape Education department launched its new lesson planning platform intended to assist teachers, parents and learners in the new era of home learning.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said in part 1, 2 and 3 of their series on Quality Learning at home, “we looked at a variety of digital resources that are available for learning, what our Grade 12s can do to continue studying and how parents can encourage reading as a daily activity in their homes.”

“Our curriculum is based on the National Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement which is a comprehensive, and concise policy document covering all subjects in each grade.”

[email protected]

