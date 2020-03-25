Covid-19: Electoral Court decides to have by-elections postponed
Among the affected voters are those of three municipal wards in George, where the election to replace three councillors fired by the DA had been set for May 13.
The Electoral Court’s decision came after an urgent application by the Electoral Commission to postpone the by-elections scheduled for March, April and May with associated activities, including voter registration initiatives.
The court ruled that the by- elections could be held beyond the 90-day legislated period for the filling of councillor vacancies but not beyond 120 days from the date of the order.
The Electoral Commission will monitor Covid-19 developments and will make announcements regarding the rescheduling of the by-elections after a thorough evaluation of the circumstances and in line with regulations governing the national emergency.
Voters have been urged to monitor the Electoral Commission’s website and follow them on social media pages (@IECSouthAfrica) to receive updates.
