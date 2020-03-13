Covid-19 halts several events in the Western Cape

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - As the country experiences an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, the leisure, hotel and entertainment industries are starting to feel the impact as bookings are withdrawn, tourist numbers drop and major events are being postponed or cancelled. As of Thursday, the country had 16 confirmed cases of the virus. A planeload of South Africans who were fetched from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus in China, was expected to arrive today. Although none of the passengers have showed symptoms of the virus, they will all be placed in quarantine at a resort in Limpopo. Some of the events that had been cancelled or postponed include the Jewish Literary Festival planned for Sunday in Gardens and the Belgica-BCCSA Pétanque, Pool & Braai event, also scheduled for Sunday. The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and The International Tennis Federation (ITF) have announced a six-week suspension of the men’s and women’s professional tennis tour due to escalating health and safety issues arising from the global outbreak of Covid-19. The suspension means all ATP Tour, ATP Challenger Tour and ITF-owned and -sanctioned events scheduled up to and inclusive of the week of April 20 will not take place.

The suspension of ATP and ITF events takes place with immediate effect, meaning the inaugural South African tournaments - Potch Open (ATP Challenger 50) and Illana Kloss International, currently under way in Potchefstroom - will not be completed.

SA Rugby also forwarded a statement yesterday announcing that the current Guinness PRO14 season has been suspended in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The PRO14 is an international league. Cross-border travel is inevitable and that brings with it unique challenges. With governments in Italy and Ireland already putting in place clear directives and restrictions around public activities and travel, the decision to suspend the competition is appropriate,” read a statement following a board meeting of Celtic Rugby DAC.

“It is in the best interests of everyone that games are not played at this time. The suspension has been directed by the Board of Celtic Rugby DAC and will be remain under constant review.”

Meanwhile, locally, the United Herzlia Schools suspended classes this week after a parent of one of its pupils experienced coronavirus symptoms upon returning to the country.

Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Geoff Jacobs said quantifying the effects of the pandemic on South African business with any degree of certainty was impossible.

“What we can be sure of is that it has already adversely affected the tourism trade, intercontinental and international flights, the supply chain - not only from China, but disruptions from even the Middle East,” he said.

“Beyond that, it is important that we all remain calm and change our habits by following the advice of the Health Department and our own doctors in curtailing the spread of the disease,” Jacobs added.

Wesgro chief executive Tim Harris said Cape Town and the Western Cape tourism industry remained open for business.

“Until such time as we have a provincial or country directive, Wesgro will continue to work internationally to attract investors, grow exports, land more film productions and position our region as Africa’s leading tourism hub,” he said.

Richard Lyon, Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa Cape spokesperson, said with the first case of Covid-19 diagnosed in the Western Cape, they understood that this may bring a level of concern and fear on many levels.

However, he said, the provincial hospitality industry remained open to all visitors as there were no travel restrictions in place.

“Our member establishments will be following industry guidelines to ensure both public safety and business continuity,” he said.

The Jewish Community School informed parents that it would be closed for the remainder of the week for “deep cleaning” of its campuses.

Executive director of United Herzlia Schools, Andries van Renssen said: “This morning (Thursday), United Herzlia Schools became aware of a parent in our community who has had exposure to Covid-19. The concerned parent has started showing signs of illness, and as a result has been tested.”

He said the results of this test would be issued today.

Chief executive at City Sightseeing Cape Town Paul Nel said there had been no big drop in the number of tourists making use of the red City Sightseeing buses. But it was suspected that there would be an impact in the coming weeks due to flight cancellations.

“People usually book with us on the same day, which is why there haven’t been any cancellations. We are, however, preparing for the upcoming weeks as it is likely people would choose to not travel during this period,” he said.

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway managing director Wahida Parker said: “Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company is following the advice and recommendations of local authorities to ensure the health and safety of all visitors, at all times.

“We would urge anyone that lives and works in Cape Town or who plans to visit Cape Town to follow the health guidelines as set down by the authorities who are dealing with the outbreak of Covid-19.”

[email protected], [email protected]