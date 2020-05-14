Covid-19 has delayed disciplinary cases against teachers, Parliament told

Cape Town - The Covid-19 pandemic has delayed disciplinary procedures against teachers found guilty of violating ethical standards, the SA Council for Educators (Sace) has told Parliament. According to the council, 636 cases were opened against teachers last year, some of them accused of more than one transgression. Most incidents - 263 of them - took place in the Western Cape. On Tuesday, Sace chief executive Ella Mokgalane told Parliament’s portfolio committee on basic education and a select committee on education and technology, sports, arts and culture that investigations and disciplinary hearings could not be executed due to the observation of physical distancing, closure of schools and limitations on travelling for teachers and pupils. Many cases would have to be rolled over until the next financial year, Mokgalane added.

Committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said its members and Sace officials agreed on the need to urgently include in legislation measures to enforce sanctions in order to prevent transgressors from re-entering the system.

This followed Sace’s disclosure that in many instances, it had been difficult to impose sanctions against those found guilty as parents hadn’t always allowed their children to be witnesses in disciplinary procedures.

In addition Sace cited “the use of bribery (of parents) by perpetrators and the failure of the employers to impose sanctions”.

Sace was also asked to explain its budget allocations of R1.5 million for publicity and communication, R3.4m for rates, water and electricity, and R80 0000 for telephone services.

Mbinqo-Gigaba said the council should not be budgeting that much for services for a leased building, and told Mokgalane to submit a breakdown of expenditure.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said ”less serious” complaints relating to misconduct - such as unauthorised absence and improper conduct - could be dealt with by school principals in terms of progressive disciplinary procedure.

“A sanction from counselling to a final written warning can be issued. This will be after a progressive disciplinary meeting,” Hammond said.

If a teacher was found guilty, she added, sanctions varied from a warning to suspension without pay for a period no longer than three months, or a fine equal to a month’s salary, or dismissal.

