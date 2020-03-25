Covid-19: Hygiene packs donated to Cape Town elderly

Cape Town - Because the elderly are at higher risk of contracting Covid-19, a non-profit organisation decided to distribute hygiene packages at various old age homes. Volunteers from the South African National Zakah Fund (Sanzaf) visited Rainbow Lane Silvertown Cottages and Douglas Murray Home for the Aged over the last week to donate hygiene packages. The packages consisted of hand sanitiser, a water bottle, Dettol soap and tissues. Sanzaf regional manager Shafiek Barendse said: “The seniors at the old- age homes were extremely grateful since most of them don’t have families to visit and aren’t able to contact them either. “Many of them did not have the basics such as sanitiser.”

Barendse said the senior citizens had been practising self-isolation for many years while being in the home because they seldom get any visitors.

The seniors are also not able to have their games evenings any more, which was their only form of entertainment in the home.

About 100 hygiene packs were donated to Rainbow Lane Silvertown Cottages and a few homes in the community were visited to hand over remaining packs. Another 70 packs were donated to the Douglas Murray old-age home.

Douglas Murray Home project fund-raiser Megan Schilder said: “It’s important for us to track hygiene and safety with our elderly residents during this period. We had a limited amount of supplies to get us through the next few months and this donation will truly help.”

Schilder said 90% of the patients had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia, which made it difficult for them to understand the whole idea of self-isolating and the safety measures to be taken during this period.

“We will take certain steps to make sure residents are not confined in spaces where they have to be close to each other. The residents who are able to physically take care of themselves are very happy with the hygiene packs, and the staff will assist those residents who are bed-ridden and can’t take care of their own hygiene,” she said.

