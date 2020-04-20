Covid-19 impact on Cape kids a top priority for incoming Children’s Commissioner

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown on children will be top of the list of urgent priorities for newly appointed Children’s Commissioner Christina Nomdo. Nomdo has accepted Premier Alan Winde’s job offer, after he signed off on the recommendation by the provincial legislature. She said immediately after taking office after the crisis that she will determine the medium-term priorities through a broad consultation and participatory process, including children. “I am currently leading an initiative that connects with children in all the provinces to directly hear from them about their understanding of the pandemic and experiences of lockdown in order to feed their inputs to the government and other decision-makers,” she said. Nomdo said it was vital to record how many children have been infected with the virus, the means of infection, and track their health outcomes.

“Children need to know that they can share their experiences and raise their concerns with decision-makers, especially during this pandemic and the lockdown.

“I am already engaged in processes to reach out to children by telephone, radio and other virtual platforms, in my role as a national planning commissioner. The children’s inputs received will be shared with the government. I am very committed to child participation in governance,” she said.

“A more nuanced, long-term plan for the Office of the Commissioner for Children would be developed in cooperation with children, government and civil society when the crisis ends and we are once again able to move around freely.”

Nomdo was expected to take office no later than June 1.

[email protected]