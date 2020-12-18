Covid-19 infections close several City of Cape Town offices
Cape Town - A number of City offices have been closed due to Covid-19 cases among staff members.
Over the last few weeks the Parow Park office, Ottery housing office, Bishop Lavis office, Athlone and Heideveld maintenance office have been closed due to Covid.
City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said: “Covid-19 is impacting all City offices, staff and services. Offices are being closed and opened as required, and in accordance with the City’s health and safety protocols for Covid-19. You will appreciate that services are impacted at times, that the situation is dynamic, and subject to rapid change.”
According to Tyhalibongo as at December 11, the City had issued 2 571 965 gloves, 1 761 149 face masks (N95, FFP2, FFP1, cloth and face shields) and 592 766 units of hand sanitiser, soap, bleach and anti-bacterial liquid, among others, to members of staff.
“All City employees who test positive for Covid-19 are advised on treatment and quarantine measures. This measure applies across the board, to all affected staff. The same applies to close contacts who are requested to remain in self-quarantine at home for a period of 10 days, and are referred for testing should they show any symptoms. Also, affected City facilities and assets – these include vehicles – are deep cleansed and disinfected in accordance with health and safety protocols,” he said.
According to a Covid-19 incident register, which the Cape Argus has seen, the City’s Safety and Security directorate has the most cases among staff with 1 617 confirmed cases followed by the City's health directorate that has 1 491 confirmed cases. The Human Settlements directorate has 53 cases and the City’s finance directorate 229 confirmed cases. The South African Municipal Workers' Union has raised concerns of the high numbers of infections and have written several letters to the City.
SA Municipal Workers Union organiser Archie Hearne said: “We have been fighting with the City about the issue of staff being infected in workplaces. The problem that we find is that the City is non compliant with the Covid-19 regulations. We understand that the services will suffer should they close all their offices but they have to consider their staff.”
Cape Argus