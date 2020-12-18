Covid-19 infections close several City of Cape Town offices

Cape Town - A number of City offices have been closed due to Covid-19 cases among staff members.

Over the last few weeks the Parow Park office, Ottery housing office, Bishop Lavis office, Athlone and Heideveld maintenance office have been closed due to Covid.

City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said: “Covid-19 is impacting all City offices, staff and services. Offices are being closed and opened as required, and in accordance with the City’s health and safety protocols for Covid-19. You will appreciate that services are impacted at times, that the situation is dynamic, and subject to rapid change.”

According to Tyhalibongo as at December 11, the City had issued 2 571 965 gloves, 1 761 149 face masks (N95, FFP2, FFP1, cloth and face shields) and 592 766 units of hand sanitiser, soap, bleach and anti-bacterial liquid, among others, to members of staff.

“All City employees who test positive for Covid-19 are advised on treatment and quarantine measures. This measure applies across the board, to all affected staff. The same applies to close contacts who are requested to remain in self-quarantine at home for a period of 10 days, and are referred for testing should they show any symptoms. Also, affected City facilities and assets – these include vehicles – are deep cleansed and disinfected in accordance with health and safety protocols,” he said.