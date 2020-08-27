Covid-19 infections in Western Cape drop as province now has under 5 000 cases

Cape Town - The Western Cape is seeing another positive sign of a decline in Covid-19 infections after reporting less than 5000 active cases of the virus. This was revealed in the daily Covid-19 pandemic update presented by Premier Alan Winde. The province reported 4 675 active cases of Covid-19, 102 976 confirmed cases and 94 500 recoveries made as of 1pm August 26. The death toll stands at 3761. So far, around 473109 Covid-19 tests have been conducted. To date, around 997 people have been hospitalised because of Covid-19 with 187 patients in intensive care or high care.

Around 2 156 confirmed cases remain unallocated with 2 074 recoveries made.

Winde visited numerous small businesses in Mitchells Plain on Wednesday to discuss some of their concerns and the impact the lockdown has had on their operations.

Winde visited numerous small businesses in Mitchells Plain on Wednesday to discuss some of their concerns and the impact the lockdown has had on their operations. Picture: Supplied

“We need to get our economy growing again so that we can save jobs and address the second pandemic of unemployment, hunger and increased levels of poverty. This is a top priority for the Western Cape Government, as we work on our recovery plan,” he said.

“It will take some time for businesses to rebuild and to regain what was lost during the lockdown. I therefore continue to appeal to everyone to support a small or a local business wherever they can to help to protect jobs.

“Whether it be buying your fruit and vegetables from a local vendor, buying locally produced clothing, or going out for a meal or a coffee, you can help to support a business and the jobs that they create.”

