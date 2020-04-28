Covid-19 ‘lays bare the inequality in the country’

Cape Town - Freedom took on a different meaning as South Africans celebrated Freedom Day under lockdown, because of the coronavirus pandemic. President Cyril Ramaphosa live-streamed his Freedom Day speech from the Union Buildings and he reminded South Africans where they have come from, saluting those who led the struggle against colonialism and apartheid and reminding the country of the stark differences between the rich and poor, as laid bare by the Covid-19 crisis. “This Freedom Day, we find ourselves engaged in a struggle that has thrown into sharp focus the poverty and inequality that still defines our society. “The coronavirus pandemic forces us to confront this reality. Though we are certainly all braving the same tide, we have not been impacted in the same way by this pandemic,” he said. Ramaphosa said it had been a hard month for South Africans living under the breadline.

“Some people have been able to endure the coronavirus lockdown in a comfortable home with a fully stocked fridge, with private medical care and online learning for their children.

“For millions of others, this has been a month of misery, of breadwinners not working, of families struggling to survive and of children going to bed and waking up hungry.

“The social relief measures announced last week that are now being implemented are therefore as much about narrowing the gulf of inequality as they are about supporting vulnerable citizens through this trying time,” he said. This year’s Freedom Day commemoration is themed “Solidarity and Triumph of the Human Spirit in Challenging Times”.

This year marks 26 years since the first democratic elections held in South Africa, on April 27, 1994. After Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster to contain the spread of Covid-19, social gatherings were prohibited, which resulted in a number of events being cancelled or postponed.

This included Freedom Day celebrations, which switched to online platforms.

Ramaphosa said it could be a while before the country experienced some sort of normality; the government’s planned projects could also end up being shelved.

“Before this pandemic was visited on our country, we were deepening our efforts to address poverty, underdevelopment, unemployment and a weak economy. This pandemic could set these efforts back by many years. The challenges we faced before this health emergency remain,” he said.

Ramaphosa yesterday welcomed 217 Cuban health specialists and workers to South Africa to help curb the pandemic. The group consists of experts in the fields of epidemiology, biostatistics, public health, family physicians, and healthcare technology engineers to help maintain the inventory, deployment and repair of aged medical equipment, and experts to provide technical assistance.

More than 732 South Africans, many from disadvantaged communities, received their first five years of medical training in Cuba and have qualified as doctors since the inception of the Nelson Mandela/Fidel Castro medical programme in 1997.

