Covid-19 lockdown: 48 homeless people have left Strandfontein shelter, 38 reunited with family

Cape Town - The City has denied it is issuing fines indiscriminately to homeless people at the temporary shelter at Strandfontein Sports Field.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: "You cannot discriminate against people when issuing fines. It would be unlawful for an official to say, 'This person can get a fine but this one can’t'. The Constitution requires equitable enforcement of by-laws across the board.”

On Wednesday afternoon allegations surfaced that the City’s law enforcement officers were issuing fines to homeless people at the site.

Good party secretary-general Brett Herron said he had seen a fine for R500, which had to be paid by July 15 or the homeless person it was issued to would have to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on July 29.

Strandfontein residents have expressed their unhappiness at the relocation of homeless people to the temporary shelter, while some homeless people have called the shelter “a concentration camp”.