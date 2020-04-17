Covid-19 lockdown: 48 homeless people have left Strandfontein shelter, 38 reunited with family
Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: "You cannot discriminate against people when issuing fines. It would be unlawful for an official to say, 'This person can get a fine but this one can’t'. The Constitution requires equitable enforcement of by-laws across the board.”
On Wednesday afternoon allegations surfaced that the City’s law enforcement officers were issuing fines to homeless people at the site.
Good party secretary-general Brett Herron said he had seen a fine for R500, which had to be paid by July 15 or the homeless person it was issued to would have to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on July 29.
Strandfontein residents have expressed their unhappiness at the relocation of homeless people to the temporary shelter, while some homeless people have called the shelter “a concentration camp”.
Smith said so far 48 homeless people had chosen to leave the site, while 38 of them had been reunited with family. He confirmed a fine had been issued to an individual. "Our duty at this site is to ensure the safety and well-being of residents. Some of the people have decided to use this to score political points but they don’t seem to care about the fact that these people are homeless and if anything happens to these people at this site, it's on us.”
Executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman said security personnel at the sire site had been instructed to "act accordingly”.@MarvinCharles17
Cape Argus